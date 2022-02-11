Biden tells Americans to leave Ukraine immediately amid threat of invasion

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately as tensions with Russia continue to work toward a boiling point.

Two officials said Biden convened a situation room meeting Thursday with several cabinet members and senior national security officials.

There have been several situation room meetings in recent weeks to discuss Russia’s military buildup near the Ukraine border.

Moscow continues to amass troops and weapons into the area. New deployments in Crimea were observed on the same day that several Russian warships, including large amphibious landing ships, arrived in Sevastopol, Crimea’s main port.

On Friday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at any time.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan said, “Should Russia choose to take military action, our response would include severe economic sanctions with similar packages imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries. It would also include changes to NATO and American force posture along the eastern flank of NATO, and it would include continued support to Ukraine.”