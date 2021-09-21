Biden to addresses the United Nations

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Tuesday, President Biden was on the world stage as he addressed the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
“We stand in my view at an inflection point in history,” Biden said. “And I’m here today to share with you how the United States intends to work with partners and allies to answer these questions. And the commitment of my new administration to help lead the world toward a more peaceful, prosperous future for all people.”
This was Biden’s first speech to the United Nations General Assembly as U.S. president.
Among the many topics, he spoke about his vision for the global community, the pandemic, Afghanistan and climate change.
Biden said, “Today, many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even address through the force of arms. Bombs and bullets cannot defend against COVID-19 or its future variants. To fight this pandemic we need a collective act of science and political will. We need to act now to get shots in arms as fast as possible and expand access to oxygen, test, treatments to save lives around the world.”
Later in the day, the president will participate in a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.