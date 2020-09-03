Biden visits Kenosha

It comes two days after President Trump’s visit, with the tone and tenor in Wisconsin much different.
The barricades, heavy police and National Guard presence are now gone.
A handful of residents gathered to support the former vice president.
“He brings hope to a lot of people, and I think we need that as a country, so I’m here to support that,” one woman said.
Biden’s visit began away from the cameras, sitting down privately with the family of Jacob Blake.
The Democratic presidential nominee then closed out his short visit with a roundtable discussion with community members.
“There is a lot we are able to do. The public is ready. I promise you. I promise you,” Mr. Biden said.
