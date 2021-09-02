Biden vows ‘whole-of-government’ response after Texas abortion decision

The court voted 5 to 4 early Thursday morning to deny an emergency appeal to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.
The Texas law, signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.
Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan all dissented.
The lack of action by the nation’s high court deals a blow to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationally.
The White House condemned the Texas law that effectively allows private citizens to sue Uber drivers and others involved.
“Complete strangers will now be empowered to inject themselves in the most private and personal health decisions faced by women,” Biden said. “This law is so extreme it does not even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest. And it not only empowers complete strangers to inject themselves into the most private of decisions made by a woman — it actually incentivizes them to do so with the prospect of $10,000 if they win their case.”
President Biden called it a “blatant” violation of Roe vs Wade. He promised to launch a “whole-of-government” response to safeguard access to abortions after the high court’s decision.
Biden stated the law “unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts.”