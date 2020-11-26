Biden: ‘We’ll get our lives back’

“I know we can and we will beat this virus. America’s not going to lose this war – we’ll get our lives back,” Biden said.
The president-elect took note of sacrifices American families are making this holiday season, with many foregoing large Thanksgiving crowds in favor of smaller, safer gatherings, and pledged to bring a divided country back together.
“I give thanks now for you, for the trust you have placed in me, together we will lift our voices in the coming months and years and our song shall be of lives saved, breaches repaired, a nation made whole again.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3m6h3PT