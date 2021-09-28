Biden’s economic plan in limbo as the nation faces possible government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Overnight, a showdown in Washington moved the country closer to an economic crisis as President Biden aims to sell the measures that will define his presidency.
The most serious challenge is Republicans blocking a bill needed to fund the government ahead of a possible shutdown Friday which could affect everything from Social Security to air travel and lead to hundreds of thousands of furloughed workers.
The vote also triggers an even more serious ticking clock: Democrats scrambling to avoid the country defaulting on its debt next month. If the U.S. did default for the first time in history, economists have warned the results could be catastrophic.
Republicans are trying to force Democrats to vote alone to pay for spending both parties approved.
Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said, “They do control the House. They do control the Senate. They control the presidency. They can do this easily on their own.”
Democrats are furious.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “It’s one of the most reckless, one of the most irresponsible votes have seen taking place in the Senate.”
But the president’s biggest challenge may be his own party with Democrats still sharply divided over his signature priorities including a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and, what for now, is a $3.5 trillion plan to strengthen climate programs and to reshape the social safety net from health care to education. The consequences, if those bills don’t pass, could cost his party control of Congress in next year’s midterms.