Bidens to be vaccinated Monday

WASHINTON, D.C. (NBC) – President-elect Joe Biden and future first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be vaccinated on Monday.
A transition spokeswoman announced each will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Delaware and will then meet with and thank health care workers.
The Bidens will receive the vaccines in public, seeking to boost confidence and encourage Americans to be vaccinated.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will each receive their first dose of the vaccine the following week.
The announcement comes after Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence received public vaccinations Friday morning.
It’s unknown when President Trump may be vaccinated. and whether he would do so in public.