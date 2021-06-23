Biden’s vaccination goal likely to fall short

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend downward, but so have vaccination rates. With just about a week and a half to go, the White House is now acknowledging it will likely miss President Biden’s goal of 70% of American adults vaccinated by the 4th of July. 18 to 26-year-olds in particular lagging behind.
Counselor to the president Jeffrey Zients said, “The reality is many younger Americans have felt like COVID-19 is not something that impacts them, and they’ve been less eager to get the shot.”
Vaccination efforts are now shifting from high-volume centers to local outreach and giveaways to reach hesitant young adults.
Nationwide, the number of new shots into arms has been trending down recently. So far, nearly two-thirds of American adults have received at least one dose.
20 states and D.C. are beating that national rate, but West Virginia which once led in vaccinations is now falling to the back of the pack and four states. Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming and Alabama have yet to hit 50% vaccination rates.
Those unvaccinated Americans are particularly vulnerable to the highly contagious Delta variant which now accounts for 20% of new cases, doubling in just one week.
Dr. Anthony Fauci explained, “The delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19”
With children under 12 still not eligible for the vaccine, there are growing concerns that more kids will catch and spread the mutated virus as states continue to drop COVID restrictions.
While it’s too soon to tell if the Delta variant will be worse for children than other versions of the virus, some parents worry schools won’t take extra precautions this fall.
Right now Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson are all involved in clinical trials to see how well the kids 12 and under handle the vaccines. But that will take a few more months before they can hopefully start vaccinating kids 12 and under.