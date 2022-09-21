Big changes in store for Mt. Ashland heading into skiing season

ASHLAND, Ore. – There are some big changes in-store at Mt. Ashland this year.

A new ‘magic carpet’ escalator is being installed in the learning center.

Unlike a chair lift that carries people, this surface lift will make it easier for beginners to get up the slope.

Perhaps the biggest change, will be losing general manager Hiram Towle, who will be moving on to run a larger ski area in Montana.

Towle will be leaving next month with a nationwide search for a new general manager now underway.

However, if a new GM isn’t in place before December, he’s confident the current team will have no problem running the ski area.

“We want to make sure the public knows that the mountain is in really great shape to open,” Towle said. “In terms of who we have in place, even with my departure. Everyone just keep supporting Mt. Ashland. We are your local non-profit ski area and really loved serving this community.”

The ski area is targeting December 10 as their opening date, however weather and other factors could change that.

Mt. Ashland is also looking for seasonal workers as we head into Winter.

You can see what jobs are available by going to their website www.mtashland.com.