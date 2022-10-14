Big first day for Heart of the Rogue Festival in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The first-ever Heart of the Rogue Festival took over Medford’s Pear Blossom Park on October 14th.

The two-day family-friendly event featured live musical performances, and over 100 local vendors, as well as food and wine in an outdoor tasting lounge.

There were also lawn games like Giant Jenga and Corn Hole as well as a kids’ zone. Hundreds of festivalgoers were having a great time seeing everything their community has to offer.

Organizers say the event took years of planning and they were happy to finally see it become a reality.

“One of the main goals is to get people to come downtown and to realize all the things we have in the Rogue Valley that people may not know about. We are so grateful events are back and people are gathering again and having fun, we’ve missed it and we are so glad it’s back,” said Angela Wood, Director of Sales with Travel Medford.

The fun continues on October 15th from 11:30 to 4 pm starting with the Rogue Marathon which starts at Emigrant Lake. Over 400 people will be running the 26 miles to get to the festival.