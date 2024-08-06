Big Lots plans on closing their Grants Pass location

MEDFORD, Ore. – Big Lots, the national discount retail chain is closing stores across the country due to financial hardship.

The company reported its first quarter sales totaling $1 billion, down 10% from the same period in 2023.

Big Lots previously planned to close 35 to 40 stores nationwide by the end of the year. The retail store now plans to close 300 stores across the country. Included in the 3oo stores closing are 8 locations in Oregon.

The Grants Pass location will be closing sometime this year. The Medford and Klamath Falls locations will remain open.

