Bigfoot promotes fire prevention

SALEM, Ore. – Bigfoot has joined the fight to promote fire prevention in Oregon.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal announced images of Bigfoot with the hashtag #BelieveInFireSafety will be part of the effort to increase fire prevention activities statewide, particularly in the wilderness.
“We hope our Bigfoot campaign will draw attention and create a bigger ‘footprint’ of wildfire prevention efforts around the state,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. “We want people to believe in fire safety, whether you are camping, visiting Oregon, or recreating. We’ve created images and education materials showing Bigfoot outdoors, protecting his wilderness ‘home.’ By preventing wildfires in Bigfoot’s home, we can help residents protect their homes and our communities.”
The Bigfoot campaign will begin in June, and commuters may soon see images of the Pacific Northwest Legend on billboards this summer.