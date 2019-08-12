Bike helmet giveaway for kids

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Long’s Heating and Air Conditioning is giving away free bike helmets to kids during the week of August 12th.
The company said it is part of it’s customer appreciation week.
Andrea Miller with Long’s Heating and Air said the giveaway is a chance for the company to give back to the kids before they head back to school.
“We wanted to give back in a way where no one else was and we figured there is a need in the community for helmets for kids, we thought we might as well give them helmets around back to school time,” Miller said.
The company started with 900 helmets and by Monday afternoon, they were down to about 600.
Long’s Heating and Air is also giving away free snow cones and air filters all week.
Customer appreciation week runs from August 12-16.
