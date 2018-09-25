Bill Cosby sentenced for sexual assault charges

NORRISTOWN, Penn. – Judge Steven O’Neill sentenced 81-year-old comedian Bill Cosby to three to ten years in prison.
He was also fined $25,000 and ordered to pay the prosecution costs for the trial.
Cosby will also be classified as a “sexually violent predator” which requires a lifetime on the sex offender registry and mandatory counseling.
Judge O’Neill addressed the court calling the crimes serious and saying, “the day has come, the time has come.”
The sentence is nearly identical to what prosecutors asked the judge to hand down.
Cosby was convicted in April of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.
He was denied bail by the judge after the proceedings Tuesday.
The entertainer’s attorneys are already planning to appeal the conviction.