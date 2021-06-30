Home
Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction vacated

NORRISTOWN, Penn. (NBC) – Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned by the Pennsylvania state supreme court and he will soon be a free man.

The actor-comedian was serving a state prison term of three to ten years after a jury convicted him of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban estate.

Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned that conviction, finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

The state supreme court also ordered that he be discharged from custody.

In the ruling, the court said Cosby “must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred.”

