Bill Froelich announces run for Jackson County Sheriff

MEDFORD, Ore. – A former police officer from Utah will challenge current Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler in the upcoming May election.
You may remember Bill Froehlich as a candidate for sheriff about a year ago when the Jackson County commissioners were looking to fill former Sheriff Corey Falls’ position.
According to his campaign, Froelich is a Navy veteran and has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience something he feels will help him handle local issues like homelessness and drug addiction.
“I can provide leadership, experience, and education and a background in dealing with these kinds of problems,” Froelich said. “Right now the citizens are concerned. They are not feeling safe in their community.”
Froelich’s campaign is being handled by Ryan Mallory, an administrator for the Jackson County Scanner Group on Facebook.
You can visit http://www.electbillsheriff.com to learn more about his campaign.
Current Sheriff Nathan Sickler said he intends to campaign to keep his current position. In a statement sent to NBC5 News Sheriff Sickler said he is very serious about running a campaign for the position of sheriff but has “been more serious about running our sheriff’s office and trying to improve the criminal justice system in Jackson County.”
Sheriff Sickler added he believes his work will speak for itself and “resonate most with voters.” Sheriff Sickler met with Jackson County Commissioners Tuesday to discuss improving the jail.