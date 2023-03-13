Bill in Oregon would boost the state’s tree canopy to fight climate change

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — In Northeast Portland, what was once a landfill is now home to rolling lawns, a fenced dog park and a community garden.

Thomas Cully Park, opened in 2018 off Northeast 72nd Avenue, has become a green oasis in a neighborhood where previously there were few of them, according to Sentilla Hawley, communications and development coordinator for Verde, a nonprofit that was instrumental in designing and building the park.

“It really combatted the negative effects of pollution that the landfill was creating in the neighborhood,” Hawley said. “With the planting of trees, it also combatted the urban heat island effect.”

Rep. Khanh Pham, who represents parts of outer Southeast Portland, had Verde’s work in mind when she helped draft House Bill 3016, the Trees Restoring Economic and Environmental Stability, or TREES, Act.

The bill seeks to boost tree canopy across the state to temper the risk of dangerous heat waves.

“In 2021, my district was one of the most impacted in terms of the number of people who died in the heat dome,” Pham said, referring to the June 2021 event where Portland temperatures spiked to 116 degrees. “Those temperatures are lethal, and we know that low-income communities, communities of color, are more likely to live in those communities that don’t have access to tree canopy.”

The bill would create a statewide assessment tool to measure tree canopy and a grant program to fund tree planting projects in areas that are lacking. It would also establish a program within the Department of Forestry to help communities weather the effects of tree pests, like the Emerald Ash Borer, which are threatening some of the state’s forests.

And, Pham said, the bill would produce economic opportunities for those looking to get a foothold in the forestry industry.

“There are really good paying careers as arborists that we want to make sure that people have a career pathway to,” Pham said.

But perhaps most importantly, Pham noted that trees are a proven method to combat some of the effects of our changing climate.