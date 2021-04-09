Bill limiting no-knock warrants signed into law in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (WAVE/NBC) – A bill brought about by the death of Breonna Taylor was signed into law Friday.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a state bill that partially bans no-knock warrants.
The law Beshear signed is not the total statewide ban many demonstrators had called for. It only permits no-knock warrants if there is “clear and convincing evidence” of a violent crime.
Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot several times in her home last year during a botched drug raid by LMPD officers.
Her death sparked several months of protests along city streets and has led to several local reforms, including a total ban on no-knock warrants in the city of Louisville.
Her mother was there as the governor signed the bill.
Governor Beshear said, “Thank you for being willing to give voice in tragedy. And I hope you view today a homage to your daughter and also to your relentlessness in making sure she’s not forgotten.”