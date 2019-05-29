Bill requiring Oregon schools to teach about Holocaust passes through legislature

SALEM, Ore. (CNN) – Oregon schools will be required by law to teach about the Holocaust.
Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would require schools to teach students about genocide and the atrocities committed during the Holocaust.
Senate Bill 664 now heads to Democratic Governor Kate Brown’s desk for her signature.
The measure was inspired by holocaust survivor Alter Wiener who was recently killed in a traffic accident.
A 13-year-old took up the cause at his encouragement.
The push for Holocaust education in schools has expanded in recent years as the U.S. has seen a rise in anti-Semitic violent attacks.
Federal legislation is in the works that would create a grant program to provide teachers across the U.S. with resources to teach about the Holocaust in their classrooms.