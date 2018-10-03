Bill to combat opioids one step closer to becoming law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Legislation proposed by Representative Greg Walden to combat the nation’s opioid crisis will now head to President Trump’s desk for approval.
House Resolution 6, having already passed through the House, was approved by a 98-1 Senate vote Wednesday.
“After months of bipartisan work, landmark legislation to combat the opioid crisis is now headed to President Trump’s desk,” said Walden. “This comprehensive bill provides critical support to desperate communities in Oregon and all across the country and gives those fighting on the front lines new tools to help treat addiction and slow the flow of illicit drugs across our borders. While there is still much work to be done, this historic effort will undoubtedly save lives and put families and communities across our country on the road to recovery. I look forward to seeing this legislation signed into law and continuing to work with the president to combat the opioid crisis.”
H.R. 6, also called the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act, was described by Walden’s office as a bi-partisan bill originally introduced by Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden.
You can read more about legislation to combat opioids here: https://energycommerce.house.gov/opioids-legislation/