Bird lovers flocked to the 42nd Annual Bird Mart

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Northwest Bird Club had its 42nd annual bird mart event on October 2nd.

Bird lovers from all over the rogue valley flocked to the bird mart this year to enjoy all things birds.

Organizers say there were all kinds of birds for sale at the event, as well as education services so new bird owners can know exactly how to care for their birds.

New this year organizers say they had baby parrots that are normally hard to find around the area.

“Most people aren’t aware that pet birds are the third most common pet in a household, but they are the number one most re-homed. So we try to steer towards that education on how to properly take care of a bird so you do not have to re-home it in the future,” said Heather Gomberg, Vice President of the Northwest Bird Club.

Gomberg says the event was a great opportunity to find rescue birds a new home and to connect bird owners with bird groomers and veterinarians.

She says she was happy to see so many bird lovers having a good time and that she can’t wait until next year.