Bird scooters are coming to Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – More of Bird‘s rentable electric scooters are coming to Southern Oregon.

Late last year, the Medford City Council unanimously approved a year-long pilot program to allow Bird Rides Incorporated to operate within Medford. Now, the City of Klamath Falls has joined in.

During an April 4 meeting, Klamath Falls council members unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with Bird to operate scooters within city limits.

The scooters can be used on roads and bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and should never block driveways. Riders must be at least 18 years old to access the scooters. They’re also encouraged to wear a helmet and obey all rules of the road.

Bird’s app says it costs $1 dollar to unlock the scooter and 39 cents per minute after that. To use the scooters, you have to download the “Bird – Ride Electric” app on Google Play or the Apple App Store. Scooters will be available to rent between the hours 4 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call Bird directly at 1-866-205-2442 or visit http://www.bird.co