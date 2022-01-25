Bird scooters now available in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Bird‘s rentable electric scooters are now officially available in Medford.

This past November, the city council unanimously approved a year-long pilot program to allow Bird Rides Incorporated to operate within the city. The company says it will start with 50 scooters, building up to a fleet of 100.

“We are happy to welcome Bird to the City of Medford and look forward to having the scooters available,” said Planning Director Matt Brinkley. “Scooters make for a useful way to bridge the gap between public transportation and a person’s home or work. More transportation options can bring a lot of benefits to the city.”

Bird’s app says it costs $1 dollar to unlock the scooter and 39 cents per minute after that. To use the scooters, you have to download the “Bird – Ride Electric” app on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The City of Medford said the scooters can be used on roads and bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and should never block driveways. Riders must be at least 18 years old to access the scooters. They’re also encouraged to wear a helmet and obey all rules of the road.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call Bird directly at 1-866-205-2442 or visit http://www.bird.co