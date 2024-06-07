Black bear interrupts football practice at Tahoe area high school

TRUCKEE, Calif. (NBC News) – High school football players in Truckee, California had a surprise interruption when a black bear crossed the field during practice recently.

Truckee High School’s football team was in the middle of practice as everybody stood and watched a black bear move across the field.

The team posted the video to their Instagram page.

However, this was not the team’s first run in with an animal approaching the field.

In the post, they wrote “the possibilities at a football practice in Truckee are vast…snow, lightning storms, hail, coyotes taking out voles or maybe the birds of prey swooping down on the varmints…or a Black Bear making his way through old wetlands of Meadow Lake.”

The team says this happens every now and then where animals usually cross the field to get back into the woods.

Which has prompted the State of California to work on a conservation plan to minimize conflict between humans and black bears.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.