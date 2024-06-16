Black Bird opens new location in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – After a successful grand opening the new Blackbird store in Phoenix is now officially open for business.

On Friday, Phoenix community members helped ring in Black Bird’s second store located at 4403 South Pacific Highway. The grand opening had speakers, Phoenix City Manager Eric Swanson and Mayor Terry Baker.

Aside from selling a variety of outdoor sporting goods, the Phoenix location includes a tap house, a dog washing station, and two permanent food trucks.

After working on this project for two years Owner Jonathan Quitt, says he’s glad to see everyone’s hard work pay off.

“You know, we can finally have some relief off our shoulders and just start focusing on what we love to do, which is serving the community and talking to people as they come in and jus interacting with with the community here,” said Quitt.

Black Bird will be celebrating its 60th anniversary next year after first opening in Medford way back in 1965.

