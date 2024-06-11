Black Bird’s second location to hold grand opening Father’s Day weekend

PHOENIX, Ore. – Black Bird’s newest location is hosting a grand opening event on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the outdoor and sporting goods company, the Phoenix location will open just in time for Father’s Day.

Community members can stop by the Black Bird ACE Hardware located at 4403 S. Pacific Highway starting at 9 a.m. this Friday.

To celebrate, the store will be offering giveaways and doorbuster deals. Plus attendees can check out the new taproom, food trucks, and dog washing station.

Black Bird, which is a family-owned company serving Jackson County for over 50 years, has been working to open this second location since 2022.

