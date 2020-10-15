‘Black Lives Matter’ supported by Oregon Dept. of Education

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Education is officially supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
The ODE said it passed a resolution Thursday morning to support justice and dignity for all Black people.
“We fully support Black Lives Matter as a civil rights movement that aims to combat racism and support Black individuals,” said Jim Green, Executive Director of Oregon School Boards Association. “We stand beside Black Lives Matter, as a statement of social justice and an affirmation of the value and worth of Black people.”
State officials said the resolution affirms that “Black Lives Matter slogans and insignias are neither considered hate symbols, nor are they political or attached to a specific candidate or party, so are not prohibited by the state.”
You can read the entire resolution here: https://bit.ly/350ETFs