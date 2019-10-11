Black man kicked out of Portland Doubletree sues for $10 million

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – “Racially profiled and treated unfairly.” That’s how one man describes what happened to him when he was a guest of the Doubletree Hotel in Portland. And now he’s suing for $10 million.
Jermaine Massey said he was kicked out of that hotel in December and he said it’s because he’s black.
It all happened when Massey was visiting Portland for the first time from Washington.
According to that lawsuit, Massey was in the hotel lobby around 11 p.m. on the phone with his mom when a security guard interrupted him, told him he was loitering and called the manager who ended up calling police.
The lawsuit says the police took Massey to his room to get his things and then escorted him out of the hotel.
Since then, the hotel has apologized and both the manager and the security guard have been fired.
But Massey’s lawyers say this is bigger than just once incident now.
They say Massey posted about the incident on social media and it opened up the floodgates from other African Americans who told them about racist treatment at Hilton Hotels.