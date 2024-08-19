Black Sheep Pub closing its doors, locals say it will be missed

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Black Sheep Pub and Restaurant is closing its doors for good, and locals say it will be missed.

The restaurant made the announcement via its Facebook Friday afternoon, saying it’s thankful for 33 years of comradery.

Since the announcement, the public has been pouring in for one last goodbye to a staple of the Ashland community.

For their last couple nights, Black sheep hosted Nina and the Notes on Saturday, and held their last weekly Celtic music jam Sunday.

One local told NBC 5 news, “We had to come and say goodbye… have the last great English… I mean it’s a traditional English pub that feels really like that in the middle of Ashland.”

Another said, “It’s just such a nice cozy environment and they have fantastic beer and food and i was sorry to hear that they’re gonna be gone.”

Last month, NBC5 reported the owner of the black sheep, Clarinda Merripen, went to the Ashland city council, saying Ashland restaurants are seeing less patronage.

Patrons say it’s good the business chose to let people know they’d be closing ahead of time, for both the patrons and the employees.

