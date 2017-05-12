Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant closing

Ashland, Ore. — A long-time Ashland restaurant is closing its doors this summer.
The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant has been on N. Main Street for 25 years. It’s been up for sale for a year and a half, but with no buyers and a lease that’s ending in 90 days, owner Susan Chester says it’s time to close this chapter in life.
“I’m just really grateful and thankful to everybody that they helped support my dream,” Chester says, “and that I was able to share it with so many people.”
“It’s like an honor to be here in this community and to be loved and supported by so many,” she adds.
The restaurant will be open until the end of July. Plenty of farewell events will take place, including an auction of the businesses items.
If you hate to see it go and want to buy it, you can contact Greg Goebelt of Royce Real Estate at (541) 840-5966.