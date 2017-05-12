Home
Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant closing

Ashland, Ore. —  A long-time Ashland restaurant is closing its doors this summer.

The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant has been on N. Main Street for 25 years. It’s been up for sale for a year and a half, but with no buyers and a lease that’s ending in 90 days, owner Susan Chester says it’s time to close this chapter in life.

“I’m just really grateful and thankful to everybody that they helped support my dream,” Chester says, “and that I was able to share it with so many people.”

“It’s like an honor to be here in this community and to be loved and supported by so many,” she adds.

The restaurant will be open until the end of July. Plenty of farewell events will take place, including an auction of the businesses items.

If you hate to see it go and want to buy it, you can contact Greg Goebelt of Royce Real Estate at (541) 840-5966.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

