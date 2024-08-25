Blackberry Academy, new alternative pre-school holds open house

PHOENIX, Ore. – A new preschool with an alternative approach to early education unveiled their nature-infused learning experience Saturday at Blue Heron Park in Phoenix.

Blackberry Academy threw an end-of-summer Pollinator Party and open house Saturday morning from 10 until noon, inviting families and community members to explore, learn, and celebrate the new school year together.

Pollinator Project of the Rogue Valley and the Rogue Monarch Alliance were there, letting kids get hands on with a microscope and even live monarch caterpillars.

With a special agreement from the city of Phoenix, Blackberry Academy will offer outdoor classes 4 days a week for kids aged 3 to 6, with the goal of giving each child a deeply rooted connection to nature.

“I am who I am today because I had a lot of time outside.” school leader, Yessie Verbena told NBC 5 News.

If anyone’s ever tried to pull up a blackberry bush, those roots run deep and that’s how deep my connection to nature is and those are the roots that I want to plant in our children.

The pre-school offers a play and place based education, focusing on playing to learn, and promoting resiliency.

Blackberry Academy embraces neuro–divergency and offers scholarships. Visit their website for more information or to donate.

