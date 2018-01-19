Blame game begins as shutdown looms

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Senate is in session and Republicans are frantically working to build support for a short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.
White House officials believe there is a 50/50 chance of a deal before the midnight deadline.
Republicans need 60 Senators to move to a vote, and they’re hoping a six-year extension on children’s health insurance will be too good for the other side to pass up.
Democrats are refusing to sign on unless there’s a fix for DACA, the program protecting undocumented immigrants brought here as children.
Republican leaders are insisting Democrats are forcing a crisis that doesn’t exist, pointing out that a DACA solution isn’t needed before March, but many members of their own party are also pushing for a DACA fix.
