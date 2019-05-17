Blast of spring snow hits California

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KCRA) – Winter won’t let go in parts of California. A blast of snow hit the high Sierras Thursday.
The slick roads cause a semi-truck to jackknife, shutting down a portion of Interstate 80.
Chain controls were in effect up and down the mountains due to the spring storm.
People in the area, like Truckee resident Martin Gwerter, said they are fed up with what has been a long winter. “Lots of snow,” Gwerter explained. “Snow again. Snow again. We had that much snow this past winter. We’re over it. It was enough. We should have plenty of water.”
More snow, sleet, and rain are expected in the area into the weekend.