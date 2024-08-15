Blazers cut ties with Root Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers are announcing the end of a nearly three-year partnership with Root Sports effective immediately.

The team had one year left on its deal with the regional sports network.

The Blazers released a statement saying, “an exciting announcement on the future television home of Blazers basketball will be made soon.”

The Blazers are reportedly discussing new deals with multiple broadcast partners and will also have a direct-to-consumer streaming option before the start of the season.

That’s according to a source from the Portland Business Journal.

The team is not the first to depart from the network. Earlier this year, the Seattle Kraken also moved on from Root Sports.

That means only the Mariners remain with the network.

