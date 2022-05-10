Blazers officially name new general manager

PORTLAND, Ore. – Months after Trail Blazers General Manager Neil Olshey was fired, the franchise has named a new GM.

Olshey was fired after an investigation alleging he created a toxic work environment.

Joe Cronin, the team’s interim general manager since that investigation, will now take on the title officially.

Cronin has been behind recent trades intended to reshape the team’s roster around point guard Damian Lillard.

His most significant move to date is trading CJ McCollum to the Pelicans.

Cronin has been with the blazers since 2006 and has reportedly signed a 4-year contract.