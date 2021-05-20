Blinken, Lavrov agree that U.S. and Russia could work together

In opening remarks in front of reporters, Blinken said it was “no secret that we have our differences” and that Washington would respond to aggressive acts by Russia, but that the world would be safer if the two countries’ leaders worked together.
Lavrov said Russia and the United States have “serious differences” but have to cooperate “in spheres where our interests collide.”
Blinken said, “There are many areas where our interests intersect and overlap, and we believe that we can work together and indeed build on those interests, whether it is dealing with COVID-19 and the pandemic, combating climate change, dealing with the nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea, Afghanistan, there are many areas of intersecting interests.”
The meeting marked the first high-level, in-person talks between the Biden administration and a Russian counterpart ahead of a possible presidential summit in June in an attempt to improve the dire relations between the former Cold War foes.