BLM-contracted air tanker helping on Oregon wildfire reported missing

GRANT COUNTY, Ore. – A BLM-contracted single-engine air tanker is missing after assisting with fires near Seneca, Oregon on the Malheur National Forest.

According to the official Falls and Telephone Fires 2024 Facebook page, the tanker was assisting on a lightning start near the Falls Fire when it was reported missing.

Crews began looking for the aircraft and pilot Thursday night and will continue the search on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

