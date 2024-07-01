BLM increasing public use restrictions due to fire dangers

JACKSON and JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – With the weather continuing to warm and fire danger on the rise, the BLM is increasing public use restrictions.

The Bureau of Land Management Medford District is restricting certain activities on BLM-managed lands in Jackson and Josephine Counties starting July 1st.

Campfires will only be allowed at the Hyatt Lake campgrounds and lower sections of the Rogue River below the high-water mark.

Visitors can use portable cooking stoves with liquefied or bottled fuels all other types of open fire including charcoal briquettes are prohibited.

Violations can result in a fine up to $100,000 and up to a year in prison.

Info can be found on the BLM and ODF‘s websites.

