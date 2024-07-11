BLM temporarily closes agency-managed land in area around Salt Creek Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Bureau of Land Management is temporarily closing BLM-managed lands around the Salt Creek Fire to keep community members and firefighters safe.

More specifically, this closure includes BLM lands south of Butte Falls Highway, north of Highway 140, and east of Salt Creek Road to the USFS boundary. BLM lands within evacuation zones also fall under the closure.

During the closure, all uses of BLM land including hiking, hunting, and camping are not allowed.

According to the agency, safety is the highest priority. In a press release, BLM says, “the closure will allow fire suppression crews to continue to safely respond to the incident. As it becomes safe to do so, firefighters will begin to assess the closure and their impacts in alignment with sound risk management practices.”

To read more about the closure or to see a map, visit the BLM’s Fire Restrictions webpage.

