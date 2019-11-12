Bloomberg files for Arkansas primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NBC) – Michael Bloomberg took another step toward potentially being a Democratic presidential candidate.
The former New York City mayor personally filed his paperwork at the Arkansas capitol to be included on that state’s primary ballot.
Bloomberg then headed out for what could be considered a campaign stop, having an on-camera lunch with Little Rock’s mayor and greeting diners.
A spokesperson has laid out what would an unorthodox strategy should Bloomberg run. He’d skip the four traditional early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
He would instead jump in on March 3rd’s “Super Tuesday” when a cascade of later states hold votes.
In the meantime, Bloomberg was clear about how he feels about President Trump. He said, “That is a very easy thing to say ‘yes’ given who the Republican candidate is going to be. I couldn’t be more clear. I do not think Donald Trump should get elected.
Bloomberg staffers filed his papers this past Friday for the Alabama primary.