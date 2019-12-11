Bloomberg spends $100 million on campaign ads

(NBC) – If you’re watching TV, browsing the web or glancing at your smartphone, it’s a good bet you’ll see a Michael Bloomberg campaign ad.
That’s because Bloomberg has spent a whopping $100 million on radio, TV and digital ads just since November 25th after he became a Democratic presidential candidate.
That works out to an average of $3.7 million dollars a day, a pace unprecedented in political history.
The multi-billionaire media mogul is bypassing the traditional early-voting states and focusing on a national campaign later in the primary calendar.
On TV and radio alone, Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, another Democratic billionaire candidate, have spent over $145 million combined.
That avalanche of spending dwarfs the next closest spender, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has totaled just short of $9 million on ads.
Bloomberg isn’t soliciting individual donations and has not qualified for next week’s Democratic debate.