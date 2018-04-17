Blown engine force emergency landing

PHILIDELPHIA, Penn. (NBC News) – A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport after having an issue with one of its engines.
Firefighters could be seen surrounding Dallas-bound Flight 1380 plane after it landed safely, assisting passengers getting off.
One of the plane’s engines clearly suffered damage from what appeared to be some sort of explosion.
According to one of the passengers, the jet violently depressurized when a piece of the jet’s engine flew into and broke a window, causing a female passenger to be partially sucked out. She was then pulled back into the plane by other passengers.
