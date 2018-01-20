‘Blue Zones Project’ event kicks off healthy living initiative

Grants Pass, Ore– Grants Pass High School hosted a community kick-off event for healthy living this afternoon.
Volunteers of Blue Zones Project invited residents to the free event to learn more about the project that supports the well being of communities.
Inspired by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow, he identified five regions of the world, Blue Zones, where high concentrations of people living over 100 years old could be found. The Blue Zones Project has since spread across the country working on helping communities better their lives by implementing programs from Buettner’s findings.
The project puts forward nine principles for living a healthy lifestyle such as waking up with a purpose and eating wisely.
“There are nine characteristics that we call the Power 9,” said Diane Hoover, community program manager for Grants Pass Blue Zones Project. “We help people learn to understand what the Power 9 are and how they can make small changes in their daily life so that the healthy choices are the easy choice for them.”
Klamath Falls was the first city to start the project in Oregon. Grants Pass and two other cities have now introduced the initiative.
There is no cost to join the project however people in attendance were asked to make a pledge to ensure that they remain honest and do their best to attempt living a healthier lifestyle.