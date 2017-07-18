BMX bikes stolen from world champion racers

Medford, Ore. — Five BMX bikes were stolen from a Medford home Tuesday night.
People around the region have been stepping forward donating bike parts. But Adam Tredwell BMX coach said that is not the best option.
“The hard part is knowing that the equipment is completely new to them, but we are going to make the best of it” Tredwell said.
Telling the two kids that they wouldn’t ride their bikes worlds wasn’t easy.
“She [Dominique] just broke down in tears in her moms arms.”
One of the riders, Dominique Klahold, said she was very upset when she heard the news early Tuesday morning.
“I was heartbroken,” said Klahold.
Of the five BMX bikes stolen, one was all black with the words “Rift” on the side, another had C-C-H and a white frame, two G-H-P’s one black and purple and the other white and black, and the last one was a Basic Bike company.
If you have any information regarding the stolen BMX bikes, please contact police.