Home
BMX bikes stolen from world champion racers

BMX bikes stolen from world champion racers

Crime Local News ,

Medford, Ore. — Five BMX bikes were stolen from a Medford home Tuesday night.

People around the region have been stepping forward donating bike parts. But Adam Tredwell BMX coach said that is not the best option.

“The hard part is knowing that the equipment is completely new to them, but we are going to make the best of it” Tredwell said.

Telling the two kids that they wouldn’t ride their bikes worlds wasn’t easy.

“She [Dominique] just broke down in tears in her moms arms.”

One of the riders, Dominique Klahold, said she was very upset when she heard the news early Tuesday morning.

“I was heartbroken,” said Klahold.

Of the five BMX bikes stolen, one was all black with the words “Rift” on the side, another had C-C-H and a white frame, two G-H-P’s one black and purple and the other white and black, and the last one was a Basic Bike company.

If you have any information regarding the stolen BMX bikes, please contact police.

Allison Ross

NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.

When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics