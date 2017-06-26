Boat goes up in flames at Lost Creek Lake

Lost Creek Lake, Ore. — A boat is now on the bottom of Lost Creek Lake. It sunk Saturday after catching fire and the whole thing was caught on camera.
In the video the boat is already in flames and a jet ski is trying to put the fire out, but according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a man was attempting to start his motor when the fire started.
He had fire extinguishers and tried to put it out, but after it appeared to be out it re-ignited.
That’s when he jumped in the water and pulled it away from the other boats.
“Then Lost Creek Marina helped him tow it out away from everything and it was out on the water fully engulfed… and then it sank,” Deputy Terrazas said.
Nobody was injured, but the sheriff’s office wants to remind all boaters to have a plan, know where your fire extinguisher is. and make it easily accessible.