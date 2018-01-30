Boat overturns on Rogue River, two people found safe

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Occupants of a boat that overturned on the Rogue River are now safe after first responders found them on an island with the help of a drone.
Fire District 3 said at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, they were dispatched to assist with a water rescue near Dodge Bridge, north of Eagle Point. They were told two individuals fell into the water after their boat overturned in the river. The pair was able to swim to a nearby island for safety.
Multiple agencies responded, including a drone pilot. Between the drone operator and the deployed boat crews, rescuers were able to find the two individuals stranded on the island.
FD3 said fortunately, both individuals were not injured, just cold.
One of the people rescued had a cell phone and was able to communicate with dispatchers throughout the rescue.
The boat was also located and will be recovered.