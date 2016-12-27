Bob Strosser sworn in as Jackson Co. Commissioner

Medford, Ore.– Jackson County Commissioner-Elect Bob Strosser was sworn in to office Tuesday morning. The former Medford City Councilor says this new role as Jackson County Commissioner comes in his 43rd year as a public servant. He will replace Commissioner Doug Breidenthal.
“The thing I look forward to the most is basically helping with the publics business,” said Strosser. “I want to sit down with all of the department heads and kind of get their viewpoint of the different issues going on.”
Strosser officially steps into his title of Commissioner January 2nd. Commissioners Rick Dyer and Colleen Roberts will welcome Strosser to his first meeting as a Commissioner January 3rd.
