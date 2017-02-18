Bobcat threat in Klamath Falls suburb

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man suspects that a bobcat killed one of his goats earlier this week.
Brad Ross says the youngest of his three goats was attacked and killed Tuesday night in his backyard. He said, “I walked back there by the fence, and I saw blood, and saw hair – I looked around, then I saw the young goat laying there by the bush.”
He believes the goat was killed by another animal. “I’m a former guide, and from the tracks, and the damage to the goat, I’d say it was a bobcat,” Ross said.
Ross says he wants to quash rumors that a mountain lion was responsible. “No. It was not. With Fish & Wildlife, he said with a pretty good certainty that it was a large bobcat.”
The attack happened near the edge of the south suburbs.
Ross says he just wants neighbors to be aware. “Don’t let their pets out at night – keep their pets in. A lot of folks have chickens here, keep their chickens locked up at night.”
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials have given Ross a permit to set a live trap for the bobcat.
Ross says if he catches the animal, he’ll release it into the wild.