Body cam video of missing woman Gabby Petito released

Police in Moab, Utah have released this body cam video showing officers responding to a call about a couple fighting on August 12th.
That couple turned out to be Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie.
The video shows and very emotional Petito trying to explain what sparked the argument along with Laundrie talking to police.
The officers suggested the couple spend the night apart to give each other some space, but no arrests were made.
Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11th.
The couple’s van was subsequently recovered from Laundrie’s North Port, Florida home.
He apparently returned home on September 1st without Petito and, so far, he has refused to talk to police about her whereabouts.
Authorities now call Laundrie a “person of interest” in the case.
Laundrie’s attorney has released a statement saying, “Mr. Laundrie will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel.”
Meanwhile, the search for Petito continues.