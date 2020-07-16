Body camera footage of George Floyd arrest screened for reporters

The video comes from body cameras worn by former Officers Lane and Kueng.
On Wednesday, a Minneapolis judge allowed reporters to see the video which has still not been made public.
KARE 11 Reporter Lou Raguse viewed the video and describes what he saw. The following is his report:
While a Facebook video and some surveillance video long been made public and we poured through the body camera transcripts, showing George Floyd’s last moments. Now, body camera video gives us another perspective.
The body camera video from former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng is viewable to the public after Lane’s attorney entered them as exhibits in his motion to dismiss charges against Lane.
I could watch the videos but not make a copy of record them. Some things to note: George Floyd looked startled when Lane tapped on the window of his car. After demanding that Floyd showed his hands, Lane pulled out his gun and pointed it at George Floyd for about 40 seconds as Lane continued his commands.
Floyd started sobbing from that point forward, saying he had been shot before. He was handcuffed within three minutes and calmed down briefly when King set him down next to a building.
But when officers tried to put Floyd into a police car it turned into a struggle. For about three minutes they tried pushing Floyd in from one side then pulling him from the other side until finally, Floyd slid all the way through the police car and onto the ground on the other side.
At that point, former Officers Derek Chavin and Tou Thao were there and held Floyd to the ground like we have seen in other videos.
You hear Lane suggest to roll over twice. At one point you see Kueng check for a pulse and say he can’t find one.
They held Floyd down for another three minutes after that.
More than nine minutes altogether.